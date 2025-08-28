Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Elekta (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Elekta had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Elekta Stock Up 1.3%

OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Elekta has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Get Elekta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Danske cut shares of Elekta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Elekta

(Get Free Report)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity for real-time MR visualization; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for image guided radiation therapy; treatment and workflow management solutions; radiation and medical oncology; and other patient services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.