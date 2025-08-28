Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Trading Up 30.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) rose 30.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 853,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 130,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Up 8.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.06 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oceanic Iron Ore

In other Oceanic Iron Ore news, Director Gordon Keep sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Also, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$342,520.90. Insiders have sold 1,829,500 shares of company stock valued at $396,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 107.26% of the company’s stock.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

