Telix Pharmaceuticals’ (TLX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Telix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 122.33% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telix Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TLX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of TLX opened at $9.90 on Thursday. Telix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $30.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Telix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $3,037,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $975,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $564,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telix Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000.

Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. engages in the development and commercialization of several clinical-stage oncology assets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Product Development, and Group and Unallocated. The Commercial segment includes sales of Illuccix and other products subsequent to obtaining regulatory approvals.

