J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Receives Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $30.00 price objective on J.Jill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of J.Jill from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

J.Jill Stock Performance

J.Jill stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $261.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.55.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. J.Jill had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 5.72%.The company had revenue of $153.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.Jill will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,057,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,479,000 after buying an additional 125,838 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 936,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 105,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 931.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 133,558 shares in the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

