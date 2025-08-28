Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Up 30.9% – What’s Next?

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 30.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 853,467 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average session volume of 130,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Oceanic Iron Ore Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$88.06 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Oceanic Iron Ore

In related news, insider Frank Giustra sold 1,629,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$342,520.90. Also, Director Gordon Keep sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.29, for a total value of C$29,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,829,500 shares of company stock worth $396,321. 107.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

