Jeffrey Heier Sells 3,063 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Heier sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $36,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,328.44. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 382.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 62.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6,760.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

