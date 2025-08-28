Jeffrey Heier Sells 3,063 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Heier sold 3,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $36,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 259,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,328.44. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.49.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 71.92% and a negative net margin of 382.51%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
