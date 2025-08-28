AMETEK, Inc. $AME Stake Reduced by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $14,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,559,001,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AMETEK by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,352,000 after buying an additional 154,682 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,979,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:AME opened at $186.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.09.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Melius downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMETEK

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.