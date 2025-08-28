Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,624 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 238.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 45,458 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 421,469 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 527.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 76,127 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 64,003 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 109,565 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,695 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

