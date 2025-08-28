NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Northstar Financial Companies Inc.

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 543.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,561.76. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.