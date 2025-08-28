Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $952,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,586.40. This represents a 20.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.87.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.4%

Caterpillar stock opened at $433.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $202.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $441.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

