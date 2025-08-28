QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Position Boosted by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,271 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $159.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $182.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.94.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $37,372.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,209.72. This represents a 25.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,912,190. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

