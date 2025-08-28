OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,968 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.2% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $140,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $303.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $275.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target (down previously from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.