Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ORCL opened at $235.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.08. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87. The stock has a market cap of $662.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%.The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.04.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

