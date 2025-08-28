Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1,100.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,075.00 to $1,060.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,050.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.9%

COST stock opened at $949.52 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $867.16 and a 52 week high of $1,078.23. The company has a market capitalization of $421.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $967.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $983.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $63.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Callans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,002.77, for a total value of $3,008,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 58,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,705,164.11. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,014.15, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,171.50. The trade was a 19.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,147 shares of company stock worth $10,067,740 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 635.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 40 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

