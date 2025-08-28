Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Announces Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.67%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Genesco updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.300-1.700 EPS.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. Genesco has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $581,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,072,850 shares in the company, valued at $24,954,491. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Genesco by 371.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 272,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 214,639 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 29.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 238,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 54,498 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

