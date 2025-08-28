Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 113,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 75,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $50.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

