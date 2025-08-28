Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Holdings Decreased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,438 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.2003 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

