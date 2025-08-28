Orion Investment Co Acquires 14,314 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Orion Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 126.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Orion Investment Co’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Newmont by 64.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Newmont by 315.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $132,221.82. Following the transaction, the director owned 41,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,715.16. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $1,373,251. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Canada raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. CIBC set a $74.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.58.

Newmont Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NEM stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

