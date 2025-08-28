Okabena Investment Services Inc. Trims Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Okabena Investment Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $227,174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3,369.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,995,000 after buying an additional 999,454 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth approximately $82,975,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,206,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,276,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group stock opened at $212.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.46 and a twelve month high of $216.60.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BTIG Research set a $250.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

