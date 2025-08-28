Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 63.5% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Expedia Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,838 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $212.21 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.46 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.74.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,035,015.24. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

