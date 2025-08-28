Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK Shares Bought by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Patrick Industries accounts for about 0.4% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned 0.41% of Patrick Industries worth $11,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PATK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 12,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $114.02 on Thursday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.99 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.10.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Patrick Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 22,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $2,469,954.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 206,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,780,197.44. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 21,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $2,359,934.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 125,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,792,943.79. The trade was a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,071 shares of company stock valued at $253,714 and sold 76,288 shares valued at $8,375,424. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.