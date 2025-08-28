Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,322 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 383.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $150.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

