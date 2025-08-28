CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.24. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The business had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Melius initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.