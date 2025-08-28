Truvestments Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in KLA Corporation $KLAC

Truvestments Capital LLC reduced its position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at $36,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KLA by 527.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 8,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total value of $7,354,210.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,132.72. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,889 shares of company stock worth $17,257,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of KLAC opened at $888.89 on Thursday. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $551.33 and a 1-year high of $959.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $904.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $788.04.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of KLA from $590.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $890.59.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

