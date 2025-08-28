Truvestments Capital LLC Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 185,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,874,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,279,000 after buying an additional 142,402 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 913,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,420,000 after buying an additional 351,440 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Lam Research by 721.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 994,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,316,000 after buying an additional 873,656 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.30.

Shares of LRCX opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $108.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

