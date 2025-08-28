Hanover Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Hanover Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

BATS VUSB opened at $49.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.