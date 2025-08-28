Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 256.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,002 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Melius Research boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.7%

MRVL opened at $74.79 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

