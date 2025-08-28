Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 919,622 Shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. $PCG

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 670.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,056,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 919,622 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Pacific Gas & Electric were worth $18,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 1,233.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 563.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 45.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Pacific Gas & Electric by 198.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Pacific Gas & Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Pacific Gas & Electric ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.480-1.520 EPS. Analysts predict that Pacific Gas & Electric Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Pacific Gas & Electric to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

