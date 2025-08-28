The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 33,700 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $118.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

