Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $12,199,000. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total transaction of $4,843,004.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,667,553.70. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $2,794,312.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 774,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,387,895.49. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,414 shares of company stock valued at $96,794,738. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.2%

CRWD stock opened at $422.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -612.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $242.25 and a twelve month high of $517.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $427.49.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $495.00 price objective (up from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $555.00 price target (up previously from $517.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.