Graney & King LLC Purchases 239 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Graney & King LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 143.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Graney & King LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $649.80 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $650.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $631.24 and a 200-day moving average of $593.71. The company has a market capitalization of $654.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
