Graney & King LLC Purchases 239 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Graney & King LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 143.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Graney & King LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $649.80 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $650.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $631.24 and a 200-day moving average of $593.71. The company has a market capitalization of $654.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.