Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Stake Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,293 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,157 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 81.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,096,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,568 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,975,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 530.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,067,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,026,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Devon Energy stock opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

