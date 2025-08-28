Head-To-Head Review: Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) & Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) and Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trimble and Kadant”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $3.68 billion 5.31 $1.50 billion $1.16 70.84 Kadant $1.05 billion 3.77 $111.60 million $8.98 37.58

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Kadant. Kadant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trimble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

93.2% of Trimble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Kadant shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Trimble shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kadant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trimble and Kadant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 0 0 7 1 3.13 Kadant 0 1 1 0 2.50

Trimble presently has a consensus target price of $90.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.12%. Kadant has a consensus target price of $340.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.75%. Given Trimble’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trimble is more favorable than Kadant.

Profitability

This table compares Trimble and Kadant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 8.02% 10.24% 6.23% Kadant 10.34% 12.62% 7.66%

Risk and Volatility

Trimble has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kadant has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trimble beats Kadant on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc. provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades. Its Geospatial segment provides surveying and geospatial products, and geographic information systems. The company's Resources and Utilities segment offers precision agriculture products and services, such as guidance and positioning systems, including autonomous steering systems, automated and variable-rate application and technology systems, and information management solutions; manual and automated navigation guidance for tractors and other farm equipment; solutions to automate application of pesticide and seeding; water solutions; and agricultural software. Its Transportation segment offers solutions for long haul trucking and freight shipper markets; mobility solutions comprising route management, safety and compliance, end-to-end vehicle management, video intelligence, and supply chain communications; and fleet and transportation management systems, analytics, routing, mapping, reporting, and predictive modeling solutions. The company was formerly known as Trimble Navigation Limited and changed its name to Trimble Inc. in October 2016. Trimble Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems. The Industrial Processing segment develops, manufactures, and markets ring and rotary debarkers, stranders, chippers, engineered knife systems, industrial automation and control, recycling and approach flow systems, and virgin pulping process equipment for use in the packaging, tissue, wood products, and alternative fuel industries. The Material Handling segment offers conveying and vibratory equipment, and baling products; and manufactures and sells biodegradable absorbent granules for carriers in agricultural, home lawn and garden, professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company markets and sells its products, services, and systems through direct sales, independent sales agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek, Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

