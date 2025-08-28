Contrasting Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) & United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and United Security Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 20.09% 11.44% 1.11% United Security Bancshares 17.07% 8.43% 0.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

55.4% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and United Security Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $203.87 million 2.06 $40.56 million $2.89 10.70 United Security Bancshares $52.34 million 3.17 $14.78 million $0.66 14.38

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sierra Bancorp and United Security Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats United Security Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company's loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. It also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, and foreign draft services, as well as interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

