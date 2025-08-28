Contrasting Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) & Universal (NYSE:UVV)

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) and Japan Tob (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Universal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Universal has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Tob has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal 0 1 0 0 2.00 Japan Tob 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal 3.51% 8.46% 4.10% Japan Tob 14.55% 12.21% 6.31%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal $2.95 billion 0.47 $95.05 million $4.11 13.44 Japan Tob $20.83 billion 2.71 $3.06 billion $0.91 17.47

Japan Tob has higher revenue and earnings than Universal. Universal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Japan Tob, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Universal pays an annual dividend of $3.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Japan Tob pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Universal pays out 79.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Japan Tob pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal has increased its dividend for 56 consecutive years. Universal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Japan Tob beats Universal on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, natural wrapped cigars and cigarillos, smokeless, and pipe tobacco products. It also provides value-added services, including blending, chemical, and physical testing of tobacco; service cutting for various manufacturers; manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco; just-in-time inventory management services; electronic nicotine delivery systems; and smoke testing services for customers. In addition, the company offers testing services for crop protection agents and tobacco constituents in seed, leaf, and finished products, including e-cigarette liquids and vapors; and analytical services that include chemical compound testing in finished tobacco products and mainstream smoke. Further, it provides a various value-added manufacturing processes to produce specialty vegetable and fruit-based ingredients, as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for human and pet food markets; and recycles waste materials from tobacco production. Universal Corporation was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Japan Tob

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, pharmaceuticals, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Tobacco Business, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, heat-not-burn tobacco products, E-vapor products, fine cut tobacco products, cigars, pipes, smokeless tobacco products, and hookah and kretek products. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including infused tobacco capsules and heated tobacco sticks. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs for the therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, kidney and metabolism, immunity/inflammation, and central nervous system. Further, the company provides frozen and room-temperature products, such as frozen udon noodles, packed rice, and frozen okonomiyaki; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts, assembled, kelp and bonito extracts, and oyster sauces. It offers its products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands. Japan Tobacco Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

