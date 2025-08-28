Contrasting Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE) & DNOW (NYSE:DNOW)

Coates International (OTCMKTS:COTE – Get Free Report) and DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coates International and DNOW”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coates International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DNOW $2.37 billion 0.72 $81.00 million $0.76 20.99

Analyst Recommendations

DNOW has higher revenue and earnings than Coates International.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coates International and DNOW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coates International 0 0 0 0 0.00 DNOW 0 1 1 1 3.00

DNOW has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.82%. Given DNOW’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DNOW is more favorable than Coates International.

Profitability

This table compares Coates International and DNOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coates International N/A N/A N/A DNOW 3.45% 8.97% 6.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of DNOW shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of DNOW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DNOW beats Coates International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coates International

Coates International, Ltd. develops and sells Coates Spherical Rotary Valve (CSRV) system technology for use in various piston-driven internal combustion engines in the United States and internationally. The company's CSRV system technology replaces the intake and exhausts conventional poppet valves used in various piston-driven stationary, automotive, motorcycle, and marine engines. Its CSRV system technology is used in various applications, including engines for electric power generators for home use, industrial complexes, and grid installations; and engines to power motorcycles, automobiles, light and heavy trucks, machinery, railroads, marine engines, military equipment, light aircraft, helicopters, lawn mowers, snowmobiles and jet skis, etc. Coates International, Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Wall Township, New Jersey.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc. distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items. It also offers original equipment manufacturer equipment, including pumps, generator sets, air compressors, dryers, blowers, mixers, and valves; modular oil and gas tank battery solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. In addition, the company provides supply chain and materials management; inventory planning and management, procurement, and warehouse management, as well as solutions for logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting services. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well-servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, RNG facilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was formerly known as NOW Inc. and changed its name to DNOW Inc. in January 2024. DNOW Inc. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

