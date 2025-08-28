Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Stock Price Up 18.2% – Here’s What Happened

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 246,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 140,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.52 million, a PE ratio of -88.79 and a beta of 2.05.

About Edgewater Wireless Systems

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks.

