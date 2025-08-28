Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) versus Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Risk & Volatility

Signature Bank has a beta of 11.2, meaning that its share price is 1,020% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 145.8%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out -2,450.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Ridge Bankshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank N/A N/A N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares -8.84% -5.48% -0.52%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.70 billion 0.01 $1.34 billion N/A N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares $88.89 million 4.13 -$15.39 million ($0.02) -199.00

This table compares Signature Bank and Blue Ridge Bankshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Blue Ridge Bankshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management services. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

