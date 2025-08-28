Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 1.93%.

Baozun Price Performance

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Baozun has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $4.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 388,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 6.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 109.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 148,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,891 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Baozun by 51.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.

