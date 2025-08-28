Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.80.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE DG opened at $111.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.31. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%.The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 107,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 48.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

