Hanover Advisors Inc. Buys 1,846 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Hanover Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.5% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

