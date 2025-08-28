Heights Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,000 GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 87.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,515,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,663 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $32,724,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $27,150,000. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $26,073,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $19,886,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFL opened at $49.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GFL Environmental Inc. has a one year low of $38.78 and a one year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.00.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 48.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFL. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

