Tema Etfs LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Tema Etfs LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 368,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 73,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,234,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $105.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $108.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 56,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $5,799,551.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,347,824.96. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 345,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,976,603. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.