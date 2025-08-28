Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.11.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $181.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.41. The company has a market cap of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $11,440,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

