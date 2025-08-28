Brinker International, Inc. $EAT is Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s 9th Largest Position

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,322 shares during the period. Brinker International makes up approximately 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $9,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Brinker International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brinker International from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.41.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Brinker International stock opened at $156.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.55 and a 200-day moving average of $156.84. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a return on equity of 211.86% and a net margin of 7.12%.The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 99,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,916,236.92. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $1,307,025.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,538,085. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

