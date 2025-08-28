Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 156.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up 0.6% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 128.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $735,168.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,632.64. This trade represents a 67.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $179,796.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,726.41. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,129 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $349.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.50%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

