M3F Inc. Takes $17.62 Million Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 172,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,624,000. Aercap makes up 4.8% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AER. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Aercap by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Aercap by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,219,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 473.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Aercap from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aercap currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $123.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.600-11.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.72%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

