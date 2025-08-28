Critical Review: InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) & Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI)

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) and Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

InnovAge has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncology Institute has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of InnovAge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Oncology Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of InnovAge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Oncology Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnovAge 1 1 0 0 1.50 Oncology Institute 0 0 2 1 3.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for InnovAge and Oncology Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

InnovAge currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.26%. Oncology Institute has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.31%. Given Oncology Institute’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oncology Institute is more favorable than InnovAge.

Profitability

This table compares InnovAge and Oncology Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnovAge -3.75% -11.91% -5.85% Oncology Institute -14.26% -1,527.21% -34.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InnovAge and Oncology Institute”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnovAge $763.85 million 0.70 -$21.34 million ($0.23) -17.22 Oncology Institute $393.41 million 0.82 -$64.66 million ($0.68) -5.09

InnovAge has higher revenue and earnings than Oncology Institute. InnovAge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oncology Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oncology Institute beats InnovAge on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnovAge



InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management. The company serves participants in the United States; and operates PACE centers in Colorado, California, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Florida, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as TCO Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to InnovAge Holding Corp. in January 2021. InnovAge Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Oncology Institute



The Oncology Institute, Inc., an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services. The company also provides managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, stem cell transplants services, and other care delivery models associated with non-community-based academic and tertiary care settings; and conducts clinical trials for a range of pharmaceutical and medical device companies. It serves adult and senior cancer patients. The company has a strategic collaboration with Healthly Forge to offer cancer care services to patients in Southern California. The Oncology Institute, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

