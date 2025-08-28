Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,571,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,806,289,000 after buying an additional 7,811,598 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,842.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,208,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,130,000 after buying an additional 1,949,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,137,000 after buying an additional 1,358,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $91.68 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

