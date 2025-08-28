Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 1,157 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $141.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.83. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $144.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.2333 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

